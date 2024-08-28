Jo Bo Ah, ‘Destined with you’ star, announces October wedding

South Korean star Jo Bo Ah, is going to exchange wedding vows. She is known for her performance in dramas like ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed,’ and ‘Destined with You.’ On August 28, a Korean media outlet reported that Jo Bo Ah will marry in October at the Walker Hill Hotel. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity and remains out of the public eye. Following the report, her agency confirmed the happy news, revealing that the ceremony will be a private affair.

Her agency, XYZ Studio, confirmed, “Jo Bo Ah has met a precious person with whom she has built deep trust and affection over a long period. They have decided to spend the rest of their lives together this coming fall. The wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul considering the non-celebrity groom and both families.”

They further added, “We deeply appreciate the support from those who have always stood by Jo Bo Ah with unwavering warmth. We kindly ask for your blessings for Jo Bo Ah. To repay the love fans have shown, she will continue to deliver excellent performances as an actress. So, please continue to offer your interest and support.”

Bo Ah began her acting career in 2011 with a small role in JTBC’s sitcom ‘I Live in Cheongdam-dong’. In 2012, she landed her first breakthrough role as a former rich girl who falls for a rocker in TVN’s coming-of-age series ‘Shut Up Flower Boy Band’. Meanwhile, she made her film debut in 2014 with the erotic thriller ‘Innocent Thing’.

Over the years, Bo Ah has starred in several successful dramas. The list includes ‘Degree of Love’, ‘My Strange Hero’, ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, ‘Destined with You’, and ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’.

Currently, Jo Bo Ah is filming for the upcoming Disney+ drama ‘Knock-Off’. In the drama, she will star alongside ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun. The series will follow Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an ordinary man who lost his job during the IMF crisis. He later entered the counterfeit goods market at the end of the 20th century. Further, by the 21st century, he becomes a global leader in the counterfeit goods industry.