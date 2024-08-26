From reality show to real life: Yi Yoon Ha and Kim Yun Jae to marry

After Yi Yoon Ha and Kim Yun Jae played a couple on the hit reality show ‘My Sibling’s Romance’, the two began dating. Since then fans have been urging them to tie the knot. On August 25, the stars announced their marriage plans on their YouTube channel.

In a surprising twist, the K-drama stars used their channel’s inaugural video to break the news. Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha launched their YouTube channel on August 25. In their first video, they shared their plans to marry in early 2025. The reality show actors revealed that they had been happily seeing each other for some time and are excited to continue their journey together by exchanging vows.

Also Read: Choi Soo Im is all set to tie the knot on August 18; DETAILS

Advertisement

Kim Yun Jae explained, “In the comments people leave for us on Instagram, there were many mentions of marriage, so we thought it might be nice to show you the journey of our wedding preparations. That’s why we started this channel.”

Yi Yoon Ha further excited fans by adding that they will share details of their wedding. This will include their attire for the special day. “We plan to show you the process of picking out our wedding dress and tuxedo, along with our wedding shoot at a photography studio,” Yi Yoon Ha said. “Aside from that, we also plan to share our everyday dates.”

Catch their video here:



Kim Yun Jae and Yi Yoon Ha met while filming the JTBC dating reality show ‘My Sibling’s Romance’. The show premiered on March 1, 2024. Fans glimpsed the romance developing between the two during their interviews, where they showed strong affection for each other. Kim Yun Jae revealed that he wanted the show to end quickly so he could date Yi Yoon Ha freely outside of the program. The stars have commented that revealing their relationship to the public has been liberating. They no longer feel weighed down by keeping their love story private.