Jimin’s ‘Who’ becomes most-streamed K-pop track of 2024 on Spotify

Boyband BTS’s sensational singer Jimin dropped his highly anticipated comeback solo album ‘MUSE’ last month. The album’s lead track, “Who,” has emerged as a chartbuster. Even though the album was released in July, it continues to dominate the playlists of several K-pop enthusiasts. After captivating fans and making his way onto renowned global charts, the singer has now achieved another milestone: Jimin’s “Who” has become the most-streamed K-pop track of 2024 on Spotify.

On August 26, Jimin’s solo hit “Who” officially claimed the top spot. Among the tracks released this year, “Who” is now the K-pop song with the highest number of streams on Spotify. The previous record holder was the rookie girl group ILLIT’s track “Magnetic.” The track had gone viral on several social media platforms and captivated fans like nothing else. Meanwhile, Jimin’s song has racked up 375 million plays, surpassing “Magnetic,” which currently stands at 374 million streams.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fast & Furious (@thefastsaga)



Moreover, Jimin’s “Who” managed to amass 100 million streams on Spotify within just 10 days of its release, making it the fastest K-pop track to achieve this milestone in 2024. The track also debuted at 14th place on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Jimin’s sixth solo entry on the chart. Additionally, ‘MUSE’ claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart for best-selling albums in America, dethroning Eminem’s ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ (Coup De Grâce), which had held the top position for an extended period.

Jimin released his second solo album, ‘MUSE’, on July 19. The album comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” His previous solo album, ‘Face’, achieved remarkable success, topping charts in South Korea, Japan, and the United States, with the track “Like Crazy” also clinching the top spots on several charts.

Also Read: Suga apologizes to ARMY and bandmates after DUI arrest

In addition to ‘MUSE’, Jimin’s travel show with bandmate Jungkook premiered earlier this year. The travel variety show, ‘Are You Sure?’, debuted on Disney+ on August 8. The show follows the BTS members as they travel across the United States, Jeju Island, and Japan, enjoying nature and indulging in thrilling activities like camping and canoeing.

Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside other band members except for Jin. He has already completed his term.