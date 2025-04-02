BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ smashes PSY’s Billboard record

K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and Bruno Mars dropped one of the biggest musical collaborations of 2024. Despite the track releasing last year, it continues to be on a record-breaking spree with no intention to stop. Now, as the BLACKPINK star’s wall of fame expands, it has created K-pop history. After outrunning PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ on YouTube, the track now breaks his Billboard record.

On March 31, Billboard revealed that BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ climbed back up to No. 10 on the Hot100. This marked the track’s 13th non-consecutive week in the top 10. On the other hand, it also marked the track’s 23rd week on the chart overall. With the momentous feat, ‘APT’ smashed the long-standing Hot 100 record set by PSY’s 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style.’ The track broke the record for the most weeks in the top 10 by any K-pop soloist. Notably, ‘Gangnam Style’ charted in the top 10 for 12 weeks during its release in 2012.

Moreover, the track continued to dominate Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart for the 19th week. With this, it extended its own record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of the chart. Additionally, ‘APT’ also maintained its footing at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 and No. 10 on the Digital Song Sales chart. Continuing the spree, it charted at No. 20 on the Streaming Songs chart. For all these charts, the track has been boasting a space for 23 weeks.

Meanwhile, on U.S. radio, the collaborative effort stood at No. 7 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. For the unversed, the list measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

Previously, on January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘APT’ has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This gave Rosé her first solo track to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold. On the other hand, albums receive the same at 100,000 units sold.

