Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri part ways with SM Entertainment

The Red Velvet fandom dubbed the ReVeluv, is having a bittersweet moment. Wendy and Yeri are officially parting ways with the group’s agency, SM Entertainment. However, they will continue to be a part of the celebrated K-pop group. Taking to social media, the label announced that the K-pop idols are parting ways with it in individual capacities.

Making the announcement, SM Entertainment confirmed that both Wendy and Yeri have chosen not to renew their solo contracts. However, they will continue to be a part of Red Velvet, as the group activities remain untouched by this change. The statement reads, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We are informing you that our exclusive contracts with Wendy and Yeri have come to an end. The time we spent together with Wendy and Yeri, who – after debuting as Red Velvet – were not only active in group promotions but also as solo artists in various fields, was a great joy for us as well. We will cherish all the moments we have spent together with them until now. And we will sincerely root for Wendy and Yeri as they make a new start.”

Subsequently, they iterated the K-pop idols’ continued collaboration with Red Velvet. “Additionally, as members of Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri will be working with us for their group activities. And we ask that you look forward to Red Velvet’s shining journey that will continue to unfold. We sincerely thank you for the unsparing love you have given Wendy and Yeri up until now. And we hope you will give your warm interest to the two members as they embark on new challenges in their respective paths. Thank you.”

Wendy entered the K-pop arena in August 2014 as part of Red Velvet’s debut. Yeri joined the girl group in March 2015 as the youngest member. Coming to their solo stints, Wendy has released two mini-albums, ‘Like Water’ in 2021 and ‘Wish You Hell’ in 2024. On the other hand, Yeri has captivated fans with her singles.

