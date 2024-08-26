Suga apologizes to ARMY and bandmates after DUI arrest

The BTS member Suga has been making headlines recently, but not for a pleasant reason. The K-pop idol finds himself in trouble after being caught driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. After issuing an initial apology and acknowledging his responsibility, Suga has now tendered a handwritten letter. However, his first note created confusion among fans, and the singer has since addressed it. In his second note, the BTS member apologized to his fellow bandmates and the fandom, ARMY, expressing regret over his actions.

Taking to Weverse, the K-pop singer shared the note, which read: “I would like to ashamedly apologize once again. I sincerely apologize for the disappointment my misbehavior has caused to my fans and those who have shown me love. I have made a big mistake and have forgotten my responsibility to repay everyone with actions worthy of the love I have received.”

Recounting the incident of August 6, Suga apologized for the confusion created by his first note. He admitted he had posted it hastily on the day following the incident. He acknowledged that he should have been more cautious and introspected more deeply but did not. For those who are unaware, on August 6, while Suga was returning home on an electric kickboard, he took a tumble while setting up the scooter near his house. Following this, a nearby police officer administered a breathalyzer test. When it was found that he was driving under influence, Suga’s license was revoked, and he was fined.

As he penned the note, Suga admitted to causing distress to his bandmates and disappointing his fans. He sincerely apologized to them. Expressing his regret, the BTS member continued, “Due to this incident, I have severely damaged the precious memories I have made with the BTS members and the fans and have hurt BTS’s name. I feel very sorry and am in pain for causing harm to the BTS members and the team, to the point I cannot fully express.”

Furthermore, Suga wrote, “I just feel so sorry to the fans who have always given me so much love… I know that it will be difficult to heal the wounds and repair the disappointment my fans feel with my words, so I am regretting my actions and will reflect on them with a heavy heart every day. Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by my actions.”

Suga is currently serving his mandatory military service along with five other bandmates, except Jin. Following the incident, he is undergoing an investigation. According to Korean media reports, Suga attended a police questioning session at the Yongsan Police Station. Reportedly, he was interrogated for three hours over the DUI incident.