When Angus Cloud opened up about his battle with mental health

Angus Cloud, the actor known for his role as Fezco in the acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria,” tragically passed away on Monday at the age of 25, as confirmed by his family. The cause of his untimely death has not been disclosed. In a previous interview with Variety in August 2022, Angus Cloud opened up about a “minor brain damage” he had suffered from a significant fall during his teenage years, which left a visible scar on the right side of his head.

Prior to his passing, there were reports of Angus Cloud’s battle with addiction. In April, a man named Diomi Cordero, who claimed to have worked with the late actor, shared his concerns about Cloud’s struggles with addiction. According to the Twitter thread from Cordero, Angus Cloud had completed rehab two years ago, but his situation seemed to worsen over time, leading to apparent control relinquishment of his addiction by November 2021.

According to sources, on the day of Cloud’s death, a 911 call was made by his mother, reporting a ‘possible overdose.’ Despite prompt response from emergency services, Angus Cloud could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cordero recounted that he had encountered Cloud at a rehab clinic, and later, during a party hosted by Cloud in July 2021. During that gathering, Cloud displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs, indicating a struggle with his addiction.

At one point when Cordero was working with Cloud, he received a distressing call from Cloud’s roommate about the actor’s breathing problems. In response, Cordero rushed to Cloud’s home and administered CPR and Narcan, a drug used to combat narcotic overdoses. Although Cloud regained consciousness, the situation remained concerning as he vomited during the process.

Despite efforts to help him, Angus Cloud reportedly continued to use narcotics while in rehab and left the facility early to work on a movie. His battle with addiction remained a challenging and ongoing issue throughout his journey.

As the news of Angus Cloud’s passing sends shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among his fans, many are mourning the loss of a young actor whose talent was celebrated, while also reflecting on the importance of addressing mental health and addiction struggles in a compassionate and supportive manner.