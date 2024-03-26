Euphoria season 3 faces further delay as scripts await finalization

Fans of the hit series ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya will have to wait a bit longer for its highly anticipated third season, as shooting has been delayed yet again. According to reports from Deadline, creator Sam Levinson is still fine-tuning the scripts, prompting the cast to explore other acting opportunities in the meantime.

HBO expressed their unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding third season, acknowledging the talent of the cast and their burgeoning careers beyond the show. This decision comes despite no firm production start date being there, although filming was originally ready to commence in the coming months.

The news of the delay follows HBO’s confirmation in November 2023 that Season 3 was ready for a 2025 premiere, marking a significant gap of at least three years since the release of Season 2 in January 2022.

Advertisement

‘Euphoria’ has garnered attention not only for its compelling storyline but also for its star-studded cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, who recently received an Oscar nomination. Storm Reid, another cast member, clinched an Emmy earlier this year for her role in “The Last Of Us,” adding to the show’s accolades. Zendaya herself has earned two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue, the series’ central character.

The period between Season 2 and 3 of ‘Euphoria’ saw the departure of actor Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen, marking a transition for the ‘Euphoria’ family.

Set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, the series delves into the lives of its characters as they navigate the complexities of love, loss, and addiction. Inspired by an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, ‘Euphoria’ has captivated audiences with its raw and unflinching portrayal of modern youth culture.