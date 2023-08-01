Who was Angus Cloud? Actor dies at 25

Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in the acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria,” passed away on Monday, as confirmed by his family. He was 25 years old. The family has not disclosed the cause of his death. Let us look at who he was.

Who was Angus Cloud?

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California, he was an American actor who gained recognition for his portrayal of Fezco in “Euphoria.” Before his breakout role, Angus Cloud had no prior acting experience.

Cloud spent his time in the high school’s theater department, working on sets and handling lighting and sound. His started his acting career when Euphoria’s casting director, Jennifer Venditti saw him while he was working at a restaurant near Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement

Apart from “Euphoria,” Angus Cloud had small roles in independent films such as “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). He also made appearances in music videos by artists like Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, Becky G, and Karol G.

Tragically, Angus Cloud’s life came to an end on July 31, 2023, at his family’s home in Oakland, California. He was only 25 at the time of his passing.

There was a report on medical emergency, and his neighbors called the Oakland Fire Department, but when they arrived, he had already died.

It was a devastating loss, especially considering Angus had been mourning the recent passing of his father, who had been laid to rest just a week before.

Angus Cloud’s revelation

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Angus Cloud had shared that he had experienced “minor brain damage” from a significant fall during his teenage years, which left a visible scar on the right side of his head.

Angus Cloud’s early life revolved around Oakland, where he was born. While his family primarily resided in Ireland, he was the oldest sibling with two younger twin sisters. He attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he happened to be classmates with Zendaya, his co-star in “Euphoria.”

He leaves behind his mother, Lisa Cloud Hickey, and his two sisters, Molly Hickey and Fiona Hickey. Angus Cloud’s talent and presence will be sorely missed in the entertainment industry, and his passing has left many grieving the loss of a talented young actor.