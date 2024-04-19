Zendaya uncertain about ‘Euphoria’ season 3 start date

Zendaya finds herself uncertain about the future of “Euphoria” as she admits she’s in the dark about when Season 3 will kick off. Despite her role as an executive producer, she clarifies that she lacks control over the production timeline. However, her enthusiasm to embody Rue once more remains palpable.

During the premiere of ‘Challengers’ in Los Angeles, Zendaya shared her sentiments, stating, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

HBO’s announcement on March 25 about the delay of Season 3 was followed by reassurances of their commitment to delivering a stellar new season. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety.

Storm Reid, known for her portrayal of Rue’s younger sister Gia, expressed hopefulness regarding the eventual return of the series during an interview at USC’s new School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center opening.

Creative differences emerged as a factor contributing to the delay, with reports surfacing that suggested varying visions for the storyline. Levinson proposed a five-year time leap where Rue becomes a private investigator, while Zendaya favored a plotline where a sober Rue takes on the role of a surrogate mother.

More recently, Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules, also weighed in on the delay, expressing her longing to reunite with the cast. “I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now,” Schafer shared with Variety at the GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 11. “Whatever happens, I’m just excited to get back together once it’s time and catch up and hang out.”

As fans eagerly await updates on the future of “Euphoria,” the cast including Zendaya, remains hopeful and eager to continue the journey when the time is right.