Hema Malini receives Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2024

At the recently held IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood legend Hema Malini received the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award, presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Known affectionately as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, Hema Malini has delivered unforgettable performances throughout her illustrious career, earning a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

The award ceremony was a heartwarming affair, especially when Shah Rukh Khan embraced Malini on stage. This moment carried a significant meaning, as Malini played a pivotal role in launching Khan’s illustrious career in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Back in 1992, she cast him in her directorial debut, ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, marking the beginning of a new era for the future superstar. Although ‘Deewana’, released earlier that year, was technically Khan’s first film, it was Malini who provided him with his first substantial leading role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

The official IIFA Instagram account captured the special moments of the event, showcasing the deep connection between the two icons.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a star-studded lineup of Bollywood luminaries. The event brought together the likes of Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, all celebrating the magic of Indian cinema.

Adding to the excitement of the night, Shah Rukh Khan not only hosted the event but also captivated the audience with his signature charisma. He shared the stage with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar for an electrifying performance of the hit song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”.

Kicking off on September 27, the three-day extravaganza began with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The festivities will culminate on September 29 with IIFA Rocks, an exclusive, invitation-only event featuring live performances by artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and the renowned trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.