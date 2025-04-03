Powerful signal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Rash – triya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur is more than just a routine event ~ it is a powerful political signal. As the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the RSS wields considerable influence over the party’s direction, policies, and electoral strategies.

Mr Modi’s visit, therefore, is not just symbolic but a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted ties between the government and the Sangh. This meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat comes at a crucial juncture, when the nation is on the cusp of another election cycle and the BJP faces both opportunities and challenges. The party has maintained a strong electoral presence, but with opposition forces regrouping and public discourse around governance and policy intensifying, Mr Modi’s presence at the RSS headquarters could be seen as an attempt to consolidate ideological and organisational support ahead of the political battles to come.

The RSS has long been the backbone of the BJP’s grassroots mobilisation efforts, ensuring electoral victories through disciplined cadre work and ideological propagation. It is no secret that many senior BJP leaders, including Mr Modi himself, have deep RSS roots. While the Prime Minister has, at times, sought to carve out a distinct image of governance focused on development and national security, the RSS remains an indispensable part of the broader political ecosystem that sustains the BJP. His visit signals that despite any apparent divergences, the government and the RSS remain aligned in their larger vision for the country. One must also consider the internal dynamics at play. Mr Modi’s relationship with the RSS has seen phases of both synergy and strategic distance.

While his government has championed policies that align with the Sangh’s nationalist vision, it has also, at times, taken a pragmatic approach that diverges from traditional RSS positions. Economic reforms, foreign policy manoeuvers, and governance priorities have not always been in lockstep with the RSS worldview. This visit could be an effort to smooth over any differences, ensuring continued cooperation as the party and its parent prepare for future challenges. For Mr Bhagwat and the RSS leadership, Mr Modi’s visit serves as an acknowledgment of the Sangh’s enduring relevance. While the RSS does not directly participate in electoral politics, its influence is undeniable.

By hosting the Prime Minister, Mr Bhagwat reiterates that the organisation remains central to shaping the ideological and strategic discourse of the ruling dispensation. Ultimately, the visit to Nagpur is a reminder that in Indian politics, ideological anchoring is as important as electoral arithmetic. Mr Modi’s visit to the RSS headquarters underscores the symbiotic relationship between the party and its ideological mentor. Whether this is a show of strength or a necessity dictated by the political moment, one thing is clear ~ the RSS continues to hold significant sway over the country’s political trajectory.