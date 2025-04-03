Kharge holds meet with district Congress chiefs

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with the party’s district chiefs from Delhi and several other states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting was part of the Congress’ ongoing interaction with the district Congress committee chiefs across the country to further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, the Congress chief and leader of Opposition in the lower house emphasized strengthening the organisation at the district level.

It may be mentioned that Kharge, while addressing the first leg of the meeting with district Congress committee presidents, had said the role of district presidents are crucial as they are not just messengers, but generals of the party, who are leading from the front on ground. “District presidents, your role is crucial. You are not just our messengers, but the generals of the Congress party, leading from the front on the ground. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi ji and I recognised the need for direct communication with you,” he said.

He said it is essential to appoint the most capable, committed, and hardworking individuals to these positions rather than making selections based on local leaders’ recommendations.