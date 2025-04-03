Rijiju moves Waqf Amendment Bill in RS, says it will benefit crores of Muslims, prevent misuse of properties

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday piloted the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing.

After a 12-hour-long debate in the Lok Sabha, the Bill was passed late last night after a division – 288 in favour against 232 opposing it.

Advertisement

The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is to redress the issues and challenges concerning the regulation and management of the Waqf properties.

Advertisement

Defending the amendment move, Minister Rijiju said that the main purpose of the Bill is to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

Brushing aside the charges made by the Opposition, Rijiju said, “The Bill is not against Muslims… We don’t want to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. The Waqf board is set up only to oversee, and not manage, Waqf properties.”

Seeking support of Opposition members, Mr Rijiju said the Waqf Bill aims to accomplish unfulfilled tasks of previous governments. He appealed to the Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying all the recommendations given by previous committees have been incorporated into the newly amended bill.

He said that the new legislation would have representation from all sects of Muslims in the Waqf board, along with representation of backward classes. ”We are making it more inclusive,” he stressed and shared that ”Of a total of 22 members in the proposed Central Waqf Board, no more than four will be non-Muslims. Two members minimum shall be women. In State Waqf Boards, of 11 members, not more than three will be non-Muslim.”

Citing the Sachar Committee report, which recommended that the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf board be broadened to make them inclusive, he informed the House that the committee had estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh properties at Rs 12,000 in 2006.

He said if someone claims a piece of land as Waqf property merely based on verbal assertions that their ancestors, 500 years ago, dedicated it as Waqf, they are free to claim it, but they must provide some evidence or documentation. ”Waqf by user cannot be arbitrary. Additionally, under Section 40, if the Waqf Board claimed any land, it was automatically declared as Waqf property. We have removed this provision, which was very necessary,” he highlighted.

Stating that Waqf attempted to take over a Kerala village, he stressed the need for all Kerala members to support the Bill. He said in Kerala, 600 Christian families, who are all farmers, have lost their land. “We have included the Right to Appeal in this Bill. If you don’t get your right in the Tribunal, then you can file a petition in court under this Right to Appeal,” he added.

Mr Rijiju highlighted that the Bill aims to uplift poor Muslims, introduces the Right to Appeal, and ensures that the land under Schedules 5 & 6 cannot be claimed under Waqf regulations.

He reaffirmed that the reforms would increase transparency, resolve disputes, and protect land rights.

The Minister said the JPC has done a comprehensive work, more than any other JPC formed previously. ”In totality, 284 organisations across different regions gave their opinions. Over one crore people submitted memorandums to register their opinions to the JPC and the ministry. This is historic,” he added.

Mr Rijiju said the government has introduced the Bill with good intentions, and thus renamed it as ‘UMEED’. ”No one should have any problem with the name,” he added. The government proposes to rename the Waqf Bill as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill.