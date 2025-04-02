Ascertain needs to help the needy

The true purpose of government schemes is to support the weakest shoulders of society – those struggling daily to fight hunger, secure shelter, educate their children, and maintain their health. This is the golden dream of a welfare state, where every individual has the dignity and hope to live a better life. But here arises a crucial question – does every hand raised for help truly belong to someone in need?

For instance, if a person can spend thousands of rupees on alcohol, does he genuinely require free food, medicine, or government relief? This thought should not remain confined to the corridors of power and policymakers – it must strike the conscience of every citizen who wishes to see a vigilant and just society. One effective solution to this issue could be to bring alcohol sales entirely under digital transactions. If liquor purchases are made only through online payment mode, it would become easier to track who is spending how much. Digital transactions would not only enhance transparency but also help the government determine who truly deserves financial assistance.

Someone who can afford to spend a significant amount on alcohol is evidently capable of fulfilling their basic needs. Providing government benefits to such individuals would not only be a misuse of resources but also an injustice to those genuinely in need. Taking this initiative further, linking alcohol purchases to Aadhaar or PAN cards could bring about a revolutionary change. This would transparently reveal an individual’s financial status and effectively curb the misuse of government schemes.

For example, if a person spends Rs 5,000 per month on alcohol, it clearly indicates they have sufficient disposable income. In such a case, it is only fair to question whether they genuinely require free ration or subsidized healthcare services. This innovative system would empower the government to make data-driven and rational decisions, ensuring that limited resources reach the truly deserving. The benefits of such a system go beyond just efficient resource distribution – it paves the way for a larger transformation.

Linking alcohol sales to digital platforms would significantly boost government revenue, as every transaction would be taxed, effectively curbing tax evasion. Moreover, it could serve as a tool to control alcohol consumption. When every purchase is accounted for, people would be compelled to avoid unnecessary expenses, ultimately helping to curb addiction. This, in turn, would improve public health and establish new moral and social responsibility standards – a step towards progress and collective well-being. However, implementing such a system is not without challenges. The biggest hurdle would be curbing illegal cash transactions in liquor sales.

The government would need to formulate strict regulations and introduce attractive incentives to promote digital payments. In rural areas, where digital literacy and internet access are limited, effective awareness campaigns and strong infrastructural development would be essential. Additionally, ensuring data privacy would be crucial to maintaining public trust and making this system a success. This concept should not be limited to alcohol alone. It could be extended to other luxury expenditure – such as expensive gadgets, foreign travel, and extravagant lifestyle choices.

If a person can afford such expenses, do they truly need government assistance? This is a valid question. Implementing such measures would not only reduce the burden on the state treasury but also create a fair society – one where aid reaches the genuinely needy. This system could lead us toward a future where transparency, accountability, and social justice work in harmony. It would strengthen the trust between the government and citizens, laying the foundation for a self reliant, balanced, and healthy society. This change may be challenging, but it is far from impossible – it only requires strong willpower and a step in the right direction.

(The writer is a Madhya Pradesh-based academic and freelance contributor.)