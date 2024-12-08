Dharmendra’s birthday: Hema Malini writes ‘I hold your heart as you hold mine’

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, have once again captured the hearts of their fans with a beautiful and emotional birthday post shared by Hema for her husband. The veteran actress, who is also a prominent politician, marked Dharmendra’s special day with a touching birthday message that speaks volumes about their enduring love and shared journey over the years.

Celebrating Dharmendra’s birthday on Friday, Hema Malini took to Instagram to share two pictures of the couple, radiating warmth and affection.

In the photos, both stars were smiling fondly at each other, reflecting the deep connection they share. Alongside the images, Hema penned a message that resonated with love and admiration for her husband of 44 years.

“A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always,” Hema wrote on Dharmendra’s birthday post.

The couple, who married in 1980, have long been a symbol of enduring love in the Indian film industry. Their relationship has been a constant source of inspiration for many, both in terms of their personal lives and their professional careers.

Hema and Dharmendra’s chemistry was evident in the many films they starred in together, including iconic classics such as ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Sholay’, ‘The Burning Train’, and ‘Raja Jani’. Their on-screen collaborations have become an integral part of Bollywood history.

Beyond their successful careers, Hema and Dharmendra have built a beautiful family together, raising two daughters—actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The couple has managed to keep their family life grounded, with love and respect at its core. Despite their vast success in the entertainment industry, they remain deeply connected to their roots, embracing both their roles as parents and partners.

Dharmendra, now in his 80s, continues to command immense respect in the film industry. His iconic performances over the years, especially in films like ‘Sholay’, have earned him a massive fan base that spans generations. The actor’s appeal remains timeless, and he is still active in the industry.

His recent appearance in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, received good praise.

Looking ahead, Dharmendra has several exciting projects on the horizon. He will star in ‘Ikkis’, a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will also feature Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. In addition, Dharmendra will reunite with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with his grandson, Karan Deol, in the sequel to ‘Apne’. Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Apne 2’ is sure to be a family affair.