Hema Malini remembers mom Jaya Chakravarthy: “Made me what I am”

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, on her birth anniversary. The Bollywood icon took to Instagram on Friday to share her emotions, expressing gratitude for her mother’s immense influence on her life and career.

In her post, Hema wrote, “It is that day of the year closest to my heart! My darling mother’s birthday which I never fail to celebrate, thanking her for all that she’s done for me. Her amazing personality and the rapport she was able to create with all she met, both in the industry and beyond, is what shaped my career and made me what I am. Thank you, Amma. I love you.” The message was accompanied by a heart emoji.

Hema also shared rare photographs of her mother, showcasing their close bond. One particular image stood out, perfectly capturing the warmth and love between the two.

The post resonated with fans and family alike, with Hema’s daughter, Esha Deol, responding with heart and folded hands emojis.

Jaya Chakravarthy, a producer and costume designer, played a pivotal role in Hema’s journey to stardom. Known for her vibrant personality and strong connections within the film industry, Jaya was instrumental in shaping Hema’s career.

Hema often acknowledges her mother’s contributions, making it a point to honor her memory every year.

The actress, who debuted in Tamil cinema with ‘Idhu Sathiyam’ in 1963, rose to fame in Bollywood with the 1968 film ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’. Over the decades, she has become a household name, earning the title of Bollywood’s “Dream Girl.”

Hema last appeared in the 2020 film ‘Shimla Mirchi’ and currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Mathura, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This isn’t the first time Hema has shared a touching tribute to her mother. Last year, she wrote, “Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother’s janam din—a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me. I introspect so much on this day, recalling how much she has contributed to my life and career and how I owe her everything I am today. Thank you, Amma. My love always.”