India, Thailand elevate ties to strategic partnership

India and Thailand on Thursday decided to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India believes in the policy of development and not expansionism.

”India supports ASEAN unit and ASEAN centrality. India and Thailand support a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific,” he said after wide-ranging talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok.

Advertisement

The two countries also exchanged memorandums across a range of sectors, including one on the establishment of an India-Thailand strategic partnership.

Advertisement

“India and Thailand’s centuries-old relations are connected through our deep cultural and spiritual ties. The spread of Buddhism has connected our people. From Ayutthaya to Nalanda, there has been an exchange of intellectuals. The tales of Ramayana are a part of Thai people’s lives. The influence of Sanskrit and Pali is reflected in language and traditions even today,” the Indian leader said.

He said he was grateful to the Thai government that during his visit, a commemorative stamp, based on Ramayana mural paintings from the 18th century, was issued.

Earlier, the PM arrived in Thailand to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit, saying BIMSTEC has over the past decade emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region.

Mr Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival by top Thai officials and the large Indian diaspora at the Bangkok Airport.

“Landed in Bangkok, Thailand. Looking forward to participating in the upcoming official engagements and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between India and Thailand,” PM Modi wrote on X shortly after his arrival.

Earlier in a statement before his departure on his four-day visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, he observed that with its geographical location, India’s North-Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. ”I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind,” he added.

The PM said during his visit, he would have the opportunity to engage with Prime Minister Shinawatra and the Thai leadership, with a common desire to elevate age-old historical ties, which are based on the strong foundations of shared culture, philosophy, and spiritual thought.

From Thailand, he will pay a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from 4-6 April. This follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December. ”We will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and provide further guidance to realise our shared objectives,” he added.

He expressed confidence that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening close relationships with the two nations for the benefit of people and the wider region.

Shortly after he arrived in Bangkok, Mr Modi, expressing admiration for the deep cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand, witnessed an enriching performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien.

In separate posts on X, he wrote: “A cultural connect like no other! Witnessed a captivating performance of the Thai Ramayana, Ramakien. It was a truly enriching experience that beautifully showcased the shared cultural and civilisational ties between India and Thailand. The Ramayana truly continues to connect hearts and traditions across so many parts of Asia.”