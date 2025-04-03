SC judges to disclose their assets to CJI, will be uploaded on court website

Amidst uproar over the alleged recovery of huge amount of stashed cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge – now transferred to Allahabad High Court – Justice Yashwant Varma on March 14, the Supreme Court Judges in a full court meeting held on April 1, 2025, unanimously decided to declare their assets to the Chief Justice of India.

The declaration of the Judges’ assets will be uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website, as soon as possible, the Supreme Court said.

Though this is not new, as in past, the judges of the Supreme Court were declaring their assets and same were being uploaded on the website of the top court, but the latest decision is seen as a good step in restoring public faith in the judiciary, keeping in view the increasing concern over transparency and accountability in the judiciary.

Way back in 1997, the Supreme Court adopted a resolution known as “The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life,” which required every judge of the Supreme Court to declare their assets and liabilities to the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The resolution, adopted by the full court on April 1, would apply to both current and future judges.