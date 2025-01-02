Hema Malini visits ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai; PM Modi to inaugurate in 2025

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently visited the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and shared her experience on Instagram.

She posted pictures from the temple premises and expressed her admiration for the magnificent structure, set to be inaugurated on January 15, 2025.

In her post, she described the temple as “stunningly lovely,” with the presiding deity being Radha Madanmohan.

She acknowledged the decade-long efforts of Surdas Prabhu and a dedicated team of devotees and artisans who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

Reflecting on her New Year’s visit, she expressed fulfillment and joy in offering her prayers. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hema Malini’s commitment to social causes was evident earlier this week when she participated in a rally in Vrindavan to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Sharing pictures from the event, she highlighted the enthusiasm of 200 children who joined the rally, organized by Mayor Vinod Agarwal and Municipal Commissioner Shashank Chaudhary. The initiative aimed to create public awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness under the “Swachhata Abhiyan” campaign.

On the professional front, Hema Malini has successfully balanced her career in the arts with her political journey. She has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Mathura, winning the Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time in 2019. In that election, she secured 6,71,293 votes, defeating her nearest rival by a significant margin.

Beyond politics, Hema Malini’s contributions to Indian classical dance and cinema remain iconic. She has trained in Kuchipudi under Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam under Kalamandalam Guru Gopalakrishnan, performing memorable roles such as Narasimha and Rama in Tulsidas’s ‘Ramcharitmanas’.

Recognized for her achievements, she was honored with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000.