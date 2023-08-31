Did Anirudh Ravichander ‘push’ SRK during Jawan audio launch in Chennai?

Shah Rukh Khan had visited Chennai to attend the inaugural on-ground event for his upcoming film “Jawan.” This occasion also marked SRK’s first collaboration with director Atlee. A video has surfaced on the internet showing Anirudh Ravichander seemingly pushing Shahrukh Khan.

The event took place at Sri Sairam Engineering College. “Jawan,” which also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was all set to release on September 7, and the excitement surrounding the film was palpable.

The fans showed immense love for the song “Hukum” during the audio launch of the movie “Jailer.” The music director, who is also a singer, Anirudh Ravichander graced the stage once more at a different audio launch for another superstar’s film.

Anirudh, known for composing music for star-studded movies, delivered a captivating rendition of the song “Zinda Banda” from the film “Jawan” at the much-anticipated audio launch event. Given that the event took place in Chennai, the music director opted to sing the Tamil rendition of the song instead of the original Hindi version.

Anirudh Ravichander’s dynamic and high-energy performance was met with unrestrained enthusiasm from the audience. The excitement reached its peak when Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise appearance on stage, joining Anirudh in a lively dance that left the crowd exhilarated.

Fans are getting angry on Anirudh’s push while taking Sharukh Khan on the stage. They are roaring that King Khan should not be treated like that. This video has been blazing up tweets and comments about Anirudh’s gesture.

Amidst roaring cheers from his fans, Shah Rukh Khan finally took the stage. He proceeded to thrill the audience by dancing on stage. Amid a sea of fervent fans, Shah Rukh Khan graced the stage, igniting cheers and exuberance.

With a gracious gesture, he acknowledged the affection of his supporters. The actor’s arrival saw warm embraces shared with Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh R, and Atlee.

At the Jawan audio launch, SRK donned a chic ensemble, consisting of a white t-shirt paired with a blue shirt and denim trousers.

Vijay Sethupathi commended Shah Rukh Khan for his compassion. “A proficient artist must possess humanity to breathe life into a character. SRK is an exceptional human being who holds an equal love for all. I admire his spontaneity and wisdom.”

Shah Rukh Khan reciprocated by discussing Vijay Sethupathi, saying, “I can’t express how much I’ve learned from Vijay Sethupathi. Beyond fame, it’s lessons like these that enrich my journey and make it truly captivating.”