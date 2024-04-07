Nayanthara impressed by Shah Rukh’s respectful attitude

Nayanthara, the renowned South Indian actress, recently shared insights into her decision to venture into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed thriller “Jawan.” In a candid interview, Nayanthara expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s respectful attitude towards women, citing it as a significant factor in her decision to join the project.

The actress, who considers filmmaker Atlee as a close friend, expressed her excitement about the film, particularly because of her action-packed role. When asked about her experience working alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara exclaimed, “Who isn’t his fan? We’ve all grown up watching his films and adore them. Beyond his stardom, I truly appreciate his respect for women.”

In “Jawan,” Nayanthara portrayed the character of Narmada Rai, the head of Force One, Mumbai police’s counter-terrorism unit, in this vigilante action saga. Shah Rukh Khan took on a dual role, playing both the son and the father characters. Additionally, the film boasted an ensemble cast, with Deepika Padukone making an extended cameo appearance, while Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the antagonist.

Other notable actors who contributed to the movie’s dynamic ensemble include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt graced the screen with a special appearance, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Nayanthara’s confidence in the film’s potential impact stemmed from her years of experience in the industry. She expressed her intuition, stating, “After working for so many years, you develop a sense of when a film will resonate with audiences.”

With its blend of action, intrigue, and a star-studded cast, “Jawan” promised to captivate audiences across borders. Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan underscored her versatility and marked an exciting chapter in her illustrious career.