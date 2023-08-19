AP Dhillon parents

Amazon Prime Video has recently unveiled a new documentary series titled “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind” that shines a light on the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, more commonly recognized as AP Dhillon. In the midst of this documentary release, it’s an opportune moment to explore some aspects of AP Dhillon’s background, including his parents.

Born on January 10, 1993, AP Dhillon hails from a Sikh family and originally comes from Gurdaspur, Punjab, India. His journey from these humble beginnings to his current status as a prominent figure in Punjabi music, particularly in Canada, is at the heart of this documentary series.

AP Dhillon on his father:

Interestingly, during one of his live concerts in Dubai, AP Dhillon shared a personal anecdote about his father’s remarkable journey. He recounted how, at one point in the past, his father had left India and ventured to Dubai using someone else’s passport. Now, he proudly stands as a prominent figure in the same country, thanks to his live shows and music.

This candid revelation during the Dubai concert marked a rare instance where AP Dhillon openly discussed his personal life in public. Generally, he has maintained a low profile when it comes to revealing personal details, especially concerning his family.

The docuseries:

Directed by Jay Ahmed, the documentary series provides an intimate look into AP Dhillon’s life. It traces his trajectory from a modest village in Punjab to becoming a sensation in Punjabi music.

AP Dhillon’s educational background includes studies at the Little Flower Convent School. He earned a graduation in civil engineering from Baba Kuma Singh Ji Engineering College. The campus is affiliated with Punjab Technical University in Amritsar.

Dhillon pursued a diploma in business administration and management at Camosun College in British Columbia, Canada, where he’s currently based. AP Dhillon has been actively associated with Run-Up Records, collaborating with label-mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr. Together, they form a trio within the label, making a significant impact on the UK Asian and Punjabi music charts. Notably, their songs “Majhail” and “Brown Munde” have achieved chart-topping success.