Priyanka Chopra’s documentary ‘Women of My Billion’ to premiere on Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the renowned actor and producer, is gearing up for the release of her latest project, the documentary “Women of My Billion” (WOMB). The much-anticipated film now has a confirmed release date, and fans got a sneak peek with the unveiling of its trailer.

Prime Video, the streaming platform, took to Instagram to share the trailer, treating viewers to a glimpse of what promises to be an inspiring journey. The caption accompanying the post invited audiences to join the protagonist on a 3,800-kilometer walk across India, highlighting the importance of women’s safety and shedding light on stories that demand attention. The documentary is slated for release on May 3, stirring anticipation among audiences.

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma and produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in collaboration with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures, “Women of My Billion” follows the remarkable journey of Srishti Bakshi. Her epic pilgrimage, spanning from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over 240 days, is driven by a mission to amplify the voices of women, their struggles, aspirations, and triumphs in the face of adversity.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her vision for the documentary, emphasizing the urgent need to challenge social injustices and empower women. She envisions “Women of My Billion” not merely as a portrayal of pain but as a call to action, inspiring solidarity and change.

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, highlighted the platform’s commitment to narratives that inspire and drive positive change. He underscored the importance of Srishti Bakshi’s initiative in raising awareness about violence against women and empowering them, echoing the sentiments shared by the producers.

The documentary captures the harsh realities faced by women in India while also showcasing the opportunities for change, particularly through digital empowerment. Producer Apoorva Bakshi emphasized the role of initiatives like Srishti’s in driving meaningful transformation and called for collective action to ensure women’s safety and rights.

Srishti Bakshi herself sees the documentary as a rallying cry for change, urging the majority to break their silence and actively participate in addressing the issue of violence against women. She hopes the film will resonate not only in India but also with audiences worldwide.

“Women of My Billion” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 3, promising to be a poignant and transformative viewing experience for audiences globally.