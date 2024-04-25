‘My Lady Jane’ series first look released

Excitement is in the air as Prime Video unveils the first glimpse of its upcoming series, ‘My Lady Jane’. The streaming giant treated fans to a sneak peek into the world of this quick-witted romantic saga, and the images are already causing a stir among viewers.

Based on the beloved 2016 YA historical fiction novels, ‘My Lady Jane’ promises to whisk audiences away on a captivating journey. Set in the Tudor era, the series follows the adventures of a spirited young woman named Jane Grey. Dreadful of her arranged marriage, Jane finds herself entangled in a whirlwind of unexpected events.

From an unlikely romance to an unforeseen coronation as Queen, her life takes a thrilling turn. But the surprises don’t end there. Jane embarks on a daring mission to save magical beings persecuted by her political adversaries, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the plot.

Lust at first sight. #MyLadyJane, a brand spanking new series, drops on June 27. pic.twitter.com/0p8Hb7Wwnp — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 24, 2024

Leading the cast is newcomer Emily Bader, who takes on the role of the titular character, Jane Grey. Alongside her, Edward Bluemel, known for his role in ‘Killing Eve’, portrays Guildford Dudley, while Jordan Peters steps into the shoes of King Edward, bringing his own charm to the screen.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley. Jim Broadbent takes on the role of the Duke of Leicester, adding his seasoned talent to the mix.

With creators Gemma Burgess and Meredith Glynn at the helm, supported by the visionary direction of Jamie Babbit, ‘My Lady Jane’ promises to be a must-watch series. With a blend of romance, adventure, and a touch of magic, this historical drama is poised to captivate audiences when it premieres on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds for the release of ‘My Lady Jane’!