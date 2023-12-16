Atishi pulls up PWD for laxity, apathy towards dismal condition of roads

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up the PWD for laxity and apathy towards the dismal condition of roads.

In a communication addressed to the PWD Principal Secretary, Atishi has directed the PWD Principal Secretary with an ultimatum to repair all the potholes in the national capital by the end of this year.

She further said daily reports of pothole repairs have to be sent to her office.

Advertisement

The Delhi PWD Minister further directed that the resurfacing of roads where required, has to commence latest by February 1, 2024 and finish by February 29, 2024.

The Delhi PWD Minister directed the PWD Principal Secretary to ensure that these timelines are strictly adhered to, and strict action against officers who cause delays.

Expressing her displeasure at the state of disrepair of PWD roads, Atishi said that it’s shocking & unacceptable; serious accidents are possible.

Due to the PWD’s laxity & apathy, Delhiites are at the receiving end, she said.

The Delhi PWD Minister said, “I’ve been directing PWD for the past 6 months regarding the same yet no action by the PWD; I have taken at least 10 meetings & carried multiple ground visits.”