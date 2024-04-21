Atishi, AAP workers protest outside Tihar Jail

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, other leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), carrying insulin for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, protested outside the Tihar Jail here on Sunday and raised slogans of ‘Give insulin to Kejriwal’.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The AAP members staged the protest outside the Tihar Jail against the BJP government’s alleged failure to provide insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, alongside AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, led the demonstration, accompanied by other prominent leaders and activists.

“Despite attempts to deliver insulin injections brought by Delhiites, jail officials refused to accept the medication, sparking outrage among protesters,” the AAP said.

Atishi condemned the officials’ actions, accusing the BJP of endangering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s life by withholding vital treatment. During this, AAP leaders had arrived with placards, posters and banners written in their hands, ‘Give insulin to Arvind Kejriwal’ and ‘Don’t play with the life of Arvind Kejriwal’.

The Delhi Cabinet Minister said the people of the national capital have sent insulin for their CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for the last 20 years. Today, his sugar level has reached above 300 and the sugar level is continuously above 300,” she said.

“If you consult any doctor not only in Delhi and the country, but in the world, they will tell you that if the sugar level is above 300, it cannot be reduced without taking an insulin injection.”

“If the sugar level above 300 cannot be controlled without insulin and the Tihar administration is refusing to give insulin, then clearly Arvind Kejriwal’s life is in danger,” she added.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level is continuously at a high level. This affects the kidney, liver, eyes and the nervous system. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, who will be responsible? If Arvind Kejriwal’s kidney and eyes get damaged, who will be responsible? There is definitely a deep conspiracy behind stopping Arvind Kejriwal’s medicines,” Atishi said.

Atishi, while answering a question, said that the Delhi government’s lawyer should appear in court and present the side of the Tihar jail administration, but two lawyers of the LG were personally present in the court for the Tihar administration.

“Both these lawyers look after the cases of the LG. The Tihar jail administration should send its report to the Delhi government, but it is sending it to the LG. It is clear from these incidents that at present the Tihar jail administration is working completely under the LG Sahab, as per his orders. Arvind Kejriwal’s insulin is being stopped by the jail administration under a conspiracy,” she said.

Atishi said that after so long, the Tihar administration wrote a letter to AIIMS on Saturday that they need a specialist doctor for diabetes.

“It means that for so long, the Tihar administration has been lying to the court that Arvind Kejriwal is being medically monitored. Therefore, the question arises that when there is no diabetes doctor in Tihar, then who is doing the monitoring? What kind of cruelty is this of BJP. What kind of hatred does BJP have for Arvind Kejriwal that he is not being given insulin,” she said.

“The BJP is conspiring to put Arvind Kejriwal’s life in danger by stopping his insulin. Tihar administration is not giving insulin to Arvind Kejriwal at the instigation of the BJP. Therefore, the people of Delhi have sent insulin for Arvind Kejriwal and have sent a message that our Chief Minister’s health should be taken care of,” she said.

“The jail administration refused to take the insulin medicine sent by the people of Delhi to their CM Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP said.