Court misled over Kejriwal’s health in Tihar Jail, alleges Atishi

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi hit out at the Tihar Jail authorities accusing them of lying in the court on the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi said here on Monday that the jail authorities lied to the court while opposing the plea of the jailed chief minister for consultation with his diabetes specialist and the use of insulin.

She said their stance is neither based on any input from a diabetologist nor any endocrinologist, but on the advice of a dietician.

Speaking to the media here, the senior AAP leader said the Delhi CM had filed an application in the Rouse Avenue Court for consultation with his doctor and his diabetes specialist through video conferencing and that he wanted to start taking insulin again.

She further said that the application was opposed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Tihar Administration.

The AAP leader recounted how ED’s lawyers opposed Kejriwal’s plea saying he should not be allowed to meet his doctor while the jail administration’s lawyer, who she alleged had appeared on behalf of the Delhi LG, said the chief minister won’t be allowed to do video conferencing with his doctor.

Atishi claimed that the counsel for the jail further said that they oppose insulin being given to Kejriwal, claiming that he does not need it.

Addressing the media, Atishi said, “Today, I want to tell you the truth about the AIIMS doctor. When the ED and the Tihar administration presented the side of an AIIMS doctor, they arranged for no consultation of Arvind Kejriwal ji with any doctor of the AIIMS.”

She said they neither took him to any doctor of AIIMS nor did any doctor from the AIIMS visit the Tihar Jail. “No diabetologist was consulted. As we showed you in his (DG Tihar) letter yesterday, till two days ago, he had not made the request for the diabetologist to the AIIMS. So, the first thing he (the lawyer) said in the court was that they had consulted the AIIMS, but they did not show Arvind Kejriwal ji to any diabetologist of the AIIMS.”

The AAP leader further claimed that the advice given by the AIIMS presented by the Tihar Administration in the court was not prescribed by any diabetologist but a nutritionist.

Showing a diet chart presented in the court as prescribed by a nutritionist, Atishi said, “This paper was filed in the court by the Tihar Administration saying senior doctors of the AIIMS, the diabetes specialist of AIIMS have prescribed the diet chart for Arvind Kejriwal ji and if he follows it, he would not need insulin. Based on this paper of the AIIMS, he opposed Arvind Kejriwal ji’s insulin.”

Atishi said the LinkedIn profile of the doctor who made Kejriwal’s diet chart doesn’t show her association with the MBBS, she has done her M Sc and PhD in nutrition and dietetics.