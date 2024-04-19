Atishi alleges Centre’s conspiracy to deny Kejriwal insulin in jail

Drawing parallels with the British rule under which freedom fighters were denied food and medicines in jail, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged that the current regime is torturing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him insulin and other medicines in the Tihar jail despite being a diabetic.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Delhi Cabinet minister said it’s the first time in the history of independent India that a person in judicial custody is being prevented from taking his medicines.

She said Kejriwal is neither a gangster, nor is he a terrorist, a murderer, or a robber, he is the chief minister of Delhi, who was elected three times with an overwhelming majority.

She further said that everyone knows that Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for 30 years his doctor has written that earlier he used to give 54 units of insulin, but today the BJP-ruled Central government is conspiring against Kejriwal by stopping his medicines, and refusing to give him insulin, Atishi alleged.

She further claimed that the Tihar administration, the ED, and the entire Central government came to the court and opposed Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal for insulin.

Showing the copy to reporters, Atishi claimed that it is an email, that the ED filed in the court, and it was sent from the Tihar administration to the ED, she claimed.

She further said, “In this email sent by the Tihar administration, all the details of what Arvind Kejriwal ji ate, what he drank, what time he ate, all these details are mentioned. I want to know under which legal provision, the Tihar administration sent all these details to the ED. When a person is in judicial custody, he is in the custody of the court. If the Tihar administration has to send anything, then they should send it to the court, why are they sending it to the ED,” she asked.

Atishi alleged that it was a conspiracy of the Centre, the ED, Delhi LG Vinay Saxena, and the Tihar administration.

She further claimed that two lawyers who appeared for the Tihar administration, are the special counsels of the LG office, who were appointed by order of 14 December 2023 to represent the LG office in the court. She said that means that there are special lawyers of the LG who represent him in the court in his matters and also in his government matters, and alleged that they were sent by the LG to oppose medicine and insulin to Kejriwal.