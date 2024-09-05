Delhi Police conducts training of security guards on new trends

Delhi Police under its ‘Prahari Scheme’ conducted an orientation programme on the new trends for security guards in the West district of the city.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “To enhance community policing and promote public-private partnership in safety and security, the Delhi Police has launched Prahari initiative”.

A total of 135 Praharies from Police Station Moti Nagar participated in the training programme in three batches, and all received outdoor training from the West District police, added Veer.

The official further stated that the participants were imparted training on various modules, including ‘Eyes and Ears’ scheme, surveillance of the area, and monitoring suspicious elements among others.

The Prahari initiative aims to promote police-public relations as more individuals turn to private security for personal, family, and property safety, as well as for their residential colonies and business establishments. ”To achieve this, Delhi Police seeks to involve private security personnel to maximise their performance in ensuring community safety,” according to a statement here.