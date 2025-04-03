Duo held for robbing youth at gunpoint

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 25-year-old man at gunpoint, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Ankit Chauhan said they received a complaint on Wednesday, wherein the complainant, Nangal Dewat, 25, a resident of Vasant Kunj, reported that at around 6 pm, while he was on his way to meet his uncle at Chattarpur Pahari, he stopped near a bus stand of his locality when he was robbed of his purse with nearly Rs 12,000, an ATM card, and his Aadhaar card at gunpoint by two robbers.

Soon after registering the complaint at Mehrauli police station, a police team was deployed at the crime scene to investigate the case.

Chauhan added that in the course of the probe, the team meticulously analyzed the CCTV footage of the spot to gather further clues about the accused.

Additionally, the complainant was questioned for further details about the incident and the acccused. Pictures of the criminals were also shown to the victim to identify the accused.

However, the team developed the photo of the duo and circulated the same within the police net to get their identity.

Once their identities, Haider Ali and Mohommad Anas, were established, the team zeroes in on their whereabouts leading to their arrest from Picnic Hut in Mehrauli, the DCP further added.

Upon sustained interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The police confiscated the stolen items along with one country-made pistol used as the weapon of crime from their possession.

A complaint has been registered under the relevant section of BNS against the both.