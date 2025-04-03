Gone missing from West Delhi, man found murdered in Shamli, UP

A man, identified as Sagar, who went missing from the Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi was found murdered in the Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

In a missing report, initially registered at the Tilak Nagar police station, the family of the deceased reported that he was never seen after leaving for home from the hotel that he was running on lease. They suspected the role of certain persons who he told them were after his life. Subsequently, a case of abduction was registered and a hunt launched for trace him, an official said.

Multiple teams were formed to track down the suspects through technical and manual surveillance while keeping the family of Sagar in the loop for prompt response to any inputs as the suspects were known to them for long.

Eventually, on March 27, a body was found in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kandla, Shamli and on Wednesday, its identity was established. The body turned out to be that of Sagar.

Soon after, a team of the Tilak Nagar Police station dispatched to Shamli, in coordination with the UP Police, along with the family members of the deceased.

Many people were rounded up during the preliminary investigation into the case but none of the main suspects have been traced so far, even as non-bailable warrants have been issued against them, the official mentioned.