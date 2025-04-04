Four notorious shooters of Prince Teotia Gang in Delhi Police net

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested four notorious shooters associated with the Prince Teotia Gang from the Madangir area of South Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan said they received the information about the four active members of the Prince Teotia Gang traveling through the BRT road near DDA flats.

Acting upon the tip off, a police team was dispatched to the location to nab the gangsters. On reaching the spot at around 10 pm, the team laid a trap to get hold of the suspects on the reported road. Soon they spotted a car running in a suspicious manner. Assessing the situation, the team instantly intercepted the vehicle and arrested all the four gangsters, Chauhan added.

The accused were identified as Rakesh, Hunny, Rishu, and Dilshad, who had previously been involved in several criminal cases, including attempted murder, robbery, and violation of the Arms Act, the DCP added further.

During sustained interrogation, Rakesh and Hunny disclosed that they are shooters and associates of the Prince Teotia Gang. Rakesh further revealed that he had been in judicial custody since 2019 and was granted bail only this year.

He said after his release, he reconnected with the three of his associates. Subsequently, he confessed to having a grudge against a member of a rival gang who assaulted him in jail, on account of which he, along with his accomplices, were seeking revenge by plotting against them who were staying in Ambedkar Nagar and Malviya Nagar.

During the probe, the police confiscated three pistols, six live cartridges, and one country-made pistol, along with two live cartridges, and a car from their possession, Chauhan stated.