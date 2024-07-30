Delhi mayor on the ground for action against illegal coaching centres

After the tragic incident of Old Rajinder Nagar that claimed lives of three civil services aspirants, Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday visited Preet Vihar to inspect the coaching centres operating in basements in violation of the building bylaws.

During the inspection, Oberoi came across an academy operating inside the basement. As the management failed to show any documents for running the coaching centre MCD officials sealed the academy at her order.

During the crackdown, launched Sunday, 19 coaching centres operating illegally have been sealed so far.

Oberoi expressed grief over the unfortunate death of three youths in Rajinder Nagar’s basement flooded with rainwater and said that many such illegal libraries and coaching centres are running across Delhi.

The mayor further said that the civic body would take strict action against all those illegal coaching centres and will shut them down. “If any official is found involved in this, strict action will be taken against them as well,” she added.

Dr.Oberoi further said, “Three children lost their lives due to sudden flooding of water in the library being operated illegally in the basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar. There are many such coaching centres in Delhi operating illegally. These coaching centres have completely violated the building bylaws of MCD. Now, strict action is going to be taken against all coaching centres operating illegally. Any coaching centre operating in violation of rules and building bylaws will not be spared. Also, strict action would be taken against those officials who are responsible for this.”

She further said that if a coaching centre runs in the basement, then it is mandatory to have entry and exit points from two sides.

The MCD identified such centres in the Shahdara zone on Monday violating bye-laws.

The mayor said the sealing action was in full swing in the areas including Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. She convened an emergency meeting of the MCD commisioner, Delhi Jal Board CEO and the Principal Secretary PWD on Monday to discuss issues with the concerned officials at her office.