‘CM violated Juvenile Act’: Ex-mayor Shelly Oberoi complains to NCPCR

Former Mayor and AAP leader Shelly Oberoi on Thursday filed a complaint with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accusing her of violation of the Juvenile Act under Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) during the latter’s visit to Asha Kiran shelter homes.

She pointed out that during her visit, the CM publicly disclosed the identities of vulnerable children in need of care and protection which could expose them to stigma and jeopardize their rehabilitation.

Demanding accountability, Oberoi urged the NCPCR to investigate the violation, assess its impact on the affected children, and implement stricter safeguards to prevent such breaches in the future. “It has come to my attention through a recent video report circulated by a news agency that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has blatantly breached the provisions aimed at protecting the identity of children, especially those in need of care and protection,” the complaint letter read.

“I am writing to formally lodge a complaint concerning a serious violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, specifically under Section 74 read with Section 2(14)(iv),” it mentioned.