Mayor asks officials to ensure completion of projects MLALAD fund

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Monday asked officials to ensure that all projects that are being undertaken under the MLALAD fund are completed at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting with the MCD officials, he directed them to accelerate the works and projects under the MLALAD fund and ensure their completions. Emphasising on the need for daily monitoring of progress , Kumar instructed officials to submit a detailed status report in the prescribed format every day.

The Mayor instructed that work orders for pending projects must be issued immediately and no delays should occur. He also directed that all stalled works should begin this week.

He stated that the inauguration of completed works will be carried out before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect for Delhi elections.“Timely completion of these projects is essential to meet public expectations. Officials must adhere to the timelines and maintain high standards of quality in execution,” said he.

The Mayor stated that the MCD is committed to provide better civic amenities to the people of Delhi and is making every possible effort in this direction. He emphasised that making Delhi clean, beautiful, and pollution-free is the government’s top priority.

The meeting reviewed developmental works across the 12 zones of the civic body.