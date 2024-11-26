Mayor visits wards in South Delhi to review sanitation facilities

Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected Lado Sarai and Mehrauli wards in South Delhi to review the sanitation facilities and inspected GVP (Garbage Vulnerable Point) in these areas.

During the inspection, the Mayor visited Motilal Nehru Camp jhuggi basti and was informed by the locals about the regular overflow of drain in the middle of the slum, and the adversities faced by them to come out of their house due to this.

Following the complaint, the Mayor directed the officials to clean the entire drain within a week.

Moreover, Kumar stated that the GVP outside Motilal Nehru Camp is being removed and directed officials to take strict action against those throwing garbage at this point.

The Mayor was also informed that cleaning is being done regularly at the main places of the ward.

During the other inspection in the Mehrauli area, he instructed the officials to ensure regular cleaning of the area.

Kumar added that serious efforts are being made by the MCD to eliminate GVP points and the effect of these efforts is visible on the ground.

But a lot of improvement is still required. He said that we are visiting all the wards to ensure cleanliness in Delhi and our aim is to permanently eliminate GVP.