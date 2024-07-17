AAP raises objections to ‘demolition’ drive at slums by Central agencies

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday strongly objects to the alleged demolition of slums in Delhi by Central agencies.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, addressing a press conference, said all seven Lok Sabha BJP MPs from Delhi, who have done little for the city during their tenure, are now engaged in destroying Delhi through demolitions.

Pathak said a Central government agency, along with the Indian Railways, has put up a demolition notice for thousands of slums in Patel Nagar and Brar Square. He lamented that Bansuri Swaraj, the BJP MP from the area, was not even taking phone calls from the affected people.

He said a few days ago when the DDA demolished several slums in the Chandni Chowk area, there was no trace of local MP Praveen Khandelwal, the AAP leader claimed.

“The silence of the BJP MPs on both these cases shows that they are in support of the demolition actions,” Pathak said, alleging that the BJP wants to demolish the slums of Delhi.

He assured legal help from AAP to the affected people.

He said that a newspaper report suggests that these MPs have not even spent their MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

“While not working for the public has always been a habit of the BJP, now their MPs have started ruining Delhi on a large scale. Two big demolition drives have been carried out by the BJP government at the Centre in Delhi in the last week. One was the large-scale demolition at DDA, which comes under the central government, and the second was at Chandni Chowk where people have been living for 70-80 years,” he pointed out.