Nisith Pramanik, the Cooch Behar BJP MP, and Jagannath Sarkar, the BJP MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal and had won the state Assembly seats of Dinhata and Santipur respectively in the just-concluded Bengal Assembly polls have resigned from the legislative Assembly.

The two BJP MPs submitted their resignation before Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday.

“We have followed the party’s decision. Party has decided that we should resign from our assembly seats,” said Nisith Pramanik

Both MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik reached the assembly building on Wednesday and submitted their resignations to Biman Banerjee, the speaker.

“The official announcement is a matter of time. The central leadership is keen that the two continue as MPs,” said a BJP source, adding that the decision had been conveyed to the two MPs who are yet to take their oath.

The BJP had fielded four Lok Sabha MPs in the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Apart from Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, the party had fielded Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo while Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta was the fifth nominee. Swapan Dasgupta had resigned before filing his nomination from the Tarakeswar seat and lost the Assembly polls. Both Chatterjee and Supriyo lost too.

On the other hand, the ruling party TMC of Bengal took a dig at the Saffron party after BJP MPs resigned from the post of MLA.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that the BJP had fielded 4 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP in the Bengal elections. 3 of them lost the election and 2 won. These winning MPs also got resigned today. The world’s largest party set a world record of achieving zero in the elections.