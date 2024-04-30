Congress Govt in Himachal is going to fall: BJP

Denying accusations of BJP’s role, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday blamed mistakes and failure for the impending downfall of Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

He said this while addressing the ‘Panna Pramukh’ conference at Kansa Maidan in Balh Assembly Constituency of Mandi district on Tuesday.

Thakur said that the people of the state had given a chance to the Congress government for five years; however the Congressmen themselves have failed to handle their own government.

The BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat and the six Congress rebel MLAs who cross-voted quit the party, he said, claiming that BJP has no role and that the government is going to fall because of its own fallacy.

He urged his party workers to put together a strong effort to ensure victory of BJP, to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

“The Congress leaders are saying that nothing will happen by holding this Panna Pramukh conference, but I say that these same party workers are going to spoil your (Congress) equation,” he asserted.

The Congress candidate (Vikramaditya Singh) for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat has challenged the self-respect of Mandi and he will definitely pay for the consequences of hurting the sentiments of the people, he said.

Thakur questioned the silence of Vikramaditya Singh when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu diverted the budget of Rs 1000 crore for Balh Airport earmarked by the BJP.

“Even after diverting Rs 200 crore of Shivdham project to CM district, he remained silent in the cabinet meeting,” charged Thakur.

“Congress tried to cheat women in the name of Rs 1500. Today, even after 15 months, this amount is not being given to women nor does Congress have any intention of giving Rs 1500,” he alleged.

This time the public is not going to be misled by Congress, he added.

“The state government got Rs 1800 crore from the Centre after the monsoon disaster and the same is being distributed among the affected people. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government has not providing even a single penny for the relief work. People are being misled with lies,” he claimed.

Later he also addressed, ‘Panna Pramukh’ conference at Taryambali in Darrang Assembly constituency.

While talking to media persons, he said that the Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur should raise political issues rather than making personal comments on anyone.

He is issuing meaningless statements about BJP candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut.

Launching a scathing attack on Sukhu, he said that he has proved to be the most ruthless Chief Minister till date.

“He has now become the biggest problem for the Congress party and will be known for speaking foul and making baseless allegations against the leaders (ex-Congress MLAs) who have joined BJP. He should understand that these leaders too had won like him. Since he is holding a constitutional post, he should not behave like the party president,” said Thakur.

He should not forget that this situation has arisen because of him and there should be no need to blame the BJP, he claimed.