Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Travel to Howrah from Asansol reduced in select trains

Asansol division of Eastern Railway has announced the implementation of its revised train time-table, effective from 1 January.

SNS | Asansol | January 4, 2025 9:09 am

Travel to Howrah from Asansol reduced in select trains

Department of Eastern Railway (photo:Facebook)

Asansol division of Eastern Railway has announced the implementation of its revised train time-table, effective from 1 January. Passengers can now travel from Asansol to Howrah in a few trains in less than two hours and in many other trains within two-and-half hours.

This comprehensive update brings significant changes to train schedules, designed to enhance passenger convenience and improve operational efficiency. Key modifications include revised timings, increased train frequencies, and renumbering of selected services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

ER’s record freight loading in Dec 2024

The Eastern Railway has set a new benchmark in freight operations by recording an all-time high of 8.50 million tons in originating freight loading in December 2024. This marks the best-ever December freight loading in the history of Eastern Railway.