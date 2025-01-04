Travel to Howrah from Asansol reduced in select trains

Asansol division of Eastern Railway has announced the implementation of its revised train time-table, effective from 1 January. Passengers can now travel from Asansol to Howrah in a few trains in less than two hours and in many other trains within two-and-half hours.

This comprehensive update brings significant changes to train schedules, designed to enhance passenger convenience and improve operational efficiency. Key modifications include revised timings, increased train frequencies, and renumbering of selected services.

