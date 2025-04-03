‘Collision of goods trains on private line, not related to railways ‘

The incident of head-on collision of two goods trains reported yesterday occurred on a private line operated by NTPC, claimed the Eastern Railway. According to the zonal railway, the privately-owned line is run by NTPC on a track connecting Kahalgaon and Farakka thermal power plants. “The track is popularly known as NTPC Lalmatia MGR and the operation of which is not related to Indian Railways,” said the ER in its official statement. “Therefore, there is no involvement of Indian Railways in this incident. The entire operation of MGR line, locos, crew, maintenance, signalling etc belongs to NTPC,” it added further.

As learnt, the NTPC has sought help from Malda Division and requested for 140 tonne crane from Malda Division of Eastern Railway that has been arranged from Sahibganj. Indian Railways is extending help to NTPC authorities required for restoration of services.

Advertisement

Advertisement