ER crossed 100 million tonne mark of freight loading

Eastern Railway has achieved the highest-ever freight loading in the current financial year (2024-25) since its inception. Eastern Railway has already crossed the 100 million tonne mark by recording 100.28 million tonnes of originating freight loading, which is an all-time record.

This record freight loading of Eastern Railway in 2024-25 is 15.4 per cent higher than its previous highest loading of 86.89 million tonnes in FY 2023-24.

This remarkable achievement in freight loading is the resultant of the continuous endeavour of Eastern Railway team for attracting new variety of freight traffic, opening new goods shed and modernising existing freight terminals and goods sheds.

