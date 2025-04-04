Delhi feels tremors as earthquake jolts Nepal

An earthquake that jolted Nepal on Friday evening with tremors felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Notably an earthquake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale struck Nepal with light tremors being felt in North India.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, netizens expressed their experiences of the tremors.

Advertisement

A user posted on X, “Once again I feel an earthquake, this was low intensity with something 20 secs duration. I was in the office when the earthquake came. Meanwhile after 5 minutes I got a notification from my phone that Nepal was the epicenter.”

This comes days after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction and loss of lives.