In our ever-evolving global landscape, society, culture, and civilization extend beyond anthropocentric perspectives, encompassing a broader organic framework that includes both flora and fauna and synanthrope. This interconnectedness demonstrates our vital zoonotic connections. Historically, sustainability was woven into the fabric of pre-modern traditions, where animals played essential roles in human life. However, the rise of the Westphalian modern state system has fragmented and interrupted this relationship, leading to a profound disconnection from these eternal traditions. As humanity became divided into smaller geopolitical units, our relationship with animals ~ the very symbols of our cultural identity and healthy ecology ~ began to fade.

This modernist focus on human rights has overshadowed the essential connections we once celebrated, contributing to a significant erosion of broader ecological wisdom and traditional knowledge systems that historically guided sustainable practices. The ramifications of this disconnect extend beyond our bond with nature; they have exacerbated the global environmental crisis we now face. To navigate out of this predicament, it is imperative to recognize and revive our ancient bonds with animals and ecosystems.

Such endeavours are crucial for fostering a more holistic and sustainable approach to human development and environmental conservation. Radhakamal Mukherjee was an important figure in Indian philosophy and thought, and his ideas connect deeply with India’s soft power, especially through nature. He believed that nature is not just a backdrop for human life but a vital part of our identity and culture. India’s rich natural beauty, from the Himalayas to the rivers and forests, reflects a way of life that values harmony and respect for the environment. This connection invites people from all over the world to appreciate India’s culture and traditions, which are often inspired by the natural world.

By promoting a message of peace, unity, and respect for nature, Mukherjee’s ideas contribute to India’s ability to share its unique identity and values globally. This bond with nature helps India present itself as a source of wisdom and warmth, making its influence felt far beyond its borders. This exceptional blend of a civilization grounded in strong Hindu-Buddhist eclectic traditions, shaped by centuries of Islamic impact, and intertwined with European institutions and ideas, equips India with unique syncretic cultural resources to navigate the intricate, diverse, and global realities of the twenty-first century.

In recent years, a novel form of diplomatic courtesy ~ known as animal diplomacy ~ has emerged as a distinctive genre of soft power. This practice connects societies and embodies our underlying civilizational values and legacy, directly linked to our interactions with animals. As nations engage in the exchange of rare or culturally significant species as gestures of goodwill, this new diplomatic language fosters international cooperation while raising awareness about vital conservation efforts and biodiversity.

Animal diplomacy serves as a potent tool for cultural exchange. By sharing unique fauna, countries can showcase their individual identities and strengthen bilateral relations. These exchanges act as powerful telos of diplomatic courtesy, enhancing mutual understanding and fostering camaraderie among nations. Through the gift of animals, nations not only demonstrate their commitment to global biodiversity but also reinforce their responsibilities toward environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, these animal exchanges often catalyze collaborative research endeavours and conservation programmes. By building international partnerships around shared ecological challenges, nations can pool their expertise to address pressing environmental issues more effectively. This cooperative spirit transcends borders and highlights the need for an integrated app roach to sustainability grounded in the principles of environmental diplomacy. Gifts and tributes have historically serv – ed as crucial means to foster relationships among empires and dynasties. In ancient Egypt, the lineage of pharaohs exhibited a profound reverence for animals, embedding them into their cultural rituals and practices. In the modern era, as nations struggle for territory and resources, the exchange of animals ~ such as pandas, tigers, or chimpanzees ~ between states resonates with an unparalleled sense of goodwill.

By employing the enduring orientalist imagery, Nehru’s elephant gift diplomacy effectively showcased India’s soft power. Additionally, he adeptly transformed a colonial symbol into a national diplomatic icon. Recently, Malaysia, the second-largest producer of palm oil, is launching a plan called “orangutan diplomacy”. This idea involves giving orangutans to nations that buy their palm oil. The goal is to highlight Malaysia’s commitment to protecting these endangered animals, whose homes are often lost due to palm oil farms. Inspired by China’s success with panda diplomacy, Malaysia hopes this approach will help improve its environmental reputation. This creative strategy shows how cultural exchanges can play an important role in global politics, helping countries connect in a unique way.

This practice not only symbolizes camaraderie but also inspires innovative didactic strategies that promote conservation and international cooperation. By enhancing intergovernmental dialogues through animal diplomacy, nations can pivot toward sustainable practices that respect both wildlife and cultural identities. As we face an increasingly complex environmental landscape, embracing soft power through environmental diplomacy offers a pathway to restore our connection with nature.

By reviving the ancient bonds with animals and adopting practices like animal diplomacy, nations can cultivate a deeper understanding of sustainability that transcends borders. Through these efforts, we can foster a future where cultural heritage and ecological integrity go hand in hand, paving the way for a more harmonious existence between humanity and the natural world. India has succeeded in presenting itself as the “land of the better story”, despite facing resource constraints. However, its international reputation is still somewhat mixed, as the nation and its people typically enjoy a significant amount of goodwill from abroad. Yet, New Delhi has struggled to effectively utilize this goodwill for strategic benefits, going beyond just lauding its abundant heritage, culture, films, spirituality, and Yoga.

While entities like the ICCR and the External and Public Diplomacy Division of the MEA have made important progress in nation-branding, there seems to be a gap between India’s ambitions of becoming a Vishva Guru (i.e. world leader) in the 21st century and the initiatives it has undertaken for conservation of nature and humanity. Even though politicians and policymakers often refer to soft power idioms broadly, the primary influences on Indian foreign policy remain security and trade concerns, and there is still a lack of a concrete policy aimed at promoting ‘animal diplomacy’ as a tool of greater Indic soft power.

(The writers are, respectively, Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, S-K-B University, Purulia, and Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Ramananda College, Bankura)