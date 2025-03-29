Trespassing at rail gates a hurdle in train operations: ER

Trespassing at rail gates is posing a hurdle in train operations resulting in disruptions in services.

The Eastern Railway conducts frequent extensive campaigns for creating awareness among masses against trespassing over the Railway lines. According to the ER, in almost all the level crossing gates over the zonal railway, there are provisions of buzzers and also a signal for the road vehicles. When the buzzer sounds, it indicates the arrival of the train signalling the road vehicles approaching the level crossing gate to control their speed and to stop before the level crossing. On the closure of the level crossing gate while the train is arriving, the red signal for the road vehicles indicates the danger to approaching road vehicles.

Despite such measures, two incidents of trespassing railway lines disrupted train movements this week. The first incident occurred on 25 March at Sodepur where a lorry allegedly dashed with the gate boom of level crossing gate number 8/E of Sodepur at 3.20 p.m. resulting in the gate boom bending and touching the overhead wire on the down main line. Following this, the level crossing gate had to be operated by sliding boom till completion of the rectification and train movement through down main line was controlled. On the down line, services were maintained via down suburban line which was unaffected. Tower wagons had to be deployed to remove the gate boom touching the overhead wire of down main line and the entire work was completed at 4.06 p.m. and normal train services resumed through down main line.

In a similar incident, a Sealdah – Canning local 34522 in the down direction after leaving Sonarpur station was detained between Sonarpur and Champahati from 11.06 to 11.30 after it dashed with a motor bike left on the railway track.

Following the incident, the Eastern Railway urged the citizens to cross the railway line only at authorised places like level crossing gates while in open condition or through underpasses or over bridges. “Crossing the railway track in an unauthorised manner may not only affect seamless movement of trains but also may prove fatal for the trespasser. It is a punishable offence also as per Railway Act which may lead to fine or imprisonment or both. It also is a punishable offence also as per Railway Act which may lead to fine or imprisonment or both,” stated the zonal railway officials requesting people to avoid trespassing.