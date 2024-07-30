Numerous voter ID cards, poll-related documents seized from Durgapur

Numerous photo voter ID cards and other election-related documents have been recovered from premises of an abandoned government solid waste disposal recycle unit in Hetedoba of Ichapur gram panchayat in Durgapur – Faridpur block of West Burdwan district today.

The incident has created a stir in the area. Even flags of political parties along with election related papers, documents and EPIC cards were seen lying inside the campus.

Locals informed the Faridpur police station, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, who rushed to the area and seized the materials.

Arghya Mukherjee, block development officer of Durgapur Faridpur block told the media today that police has seized the materials and investigations will be conducted both by the police and the civil administration.

A political slugfest has begun after this seizure by police though it is still not clear how these materials came here or who threw them inside this abandoned state government waste recycle unit.

Choton Chakraborty, BJP leader of West Burdwan district has blamed the ruling party and said that it is clear who has dumped these documents there. “It is now proved how they conduct elections and win polls after polls in the state. The ruling party snatches the EPIC cards of voters from opposition parties before the polls,” he has alleged.

Sujit Mukherjee, Trinamul Congress leader of Durgapur said that the administration will probe the incident and then the matter will be clear.

“We have faith in both the police and the district administration and they have started investigations. Let us wait to know the investigation reports. The BJP has lost all the polls badly and is once again engaged in foul play and trying to defame the ruling party of the state,” Sujit Mukherjee added.