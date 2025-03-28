Rajasthan CM again gets death threat; One jail inmate arrested

A threat call to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was received today — for the third time in recent months. A police spokesman said here that an inmate imprisoned in the Bikaner Central Jail has made a phone call from his mobile to the police control room, to convey the threat.

The police immediately traced the phone and subsequently launched a thorough search operation in the Bikaner Central Jail.

Advertisement

The inmate, Aadil, has been arrested in this connection. Aadil has recently been shifted from Pali jail. His mental state is described as ‘unstable’.

Advertisement

Earlier, phone calls were made to the police control room twice from different places in recent months, the last one from Dausa jail in February last.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested in connection with a similar threat to life to Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa.

A caller had called up from Jaipur Central Jail (area) to the police control on Wednesday evening, to convey a threat to Dy CM’s life. One Vikram is suspected to have made the phone call, he is among the six nabbed miscreants.