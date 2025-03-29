Police file charge sheet in ADM Naveen Babu’s death case

In the high-profile ADM Naveen Babu death case, the police filed a charge sheet on Saturday at the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The charge sheet states that CPI-M leader and former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya’s speech at the farewell function led to ADM Naveen Babu’s suicide.

It also mentions that Divya’s presence at the farewell meeting—despite not being invited—was intended to humiliate ADM Naveen Babu.

Divya is the sole accused in the case. The charge sheet further clarifies that no direct evidence was found to prove that Naveen Babu had accepted bribes.

A prior inquiry by the Revenue Department also found no evidence supporting the corruption allegations against him.

The investigation has revealed that Divya arranged for a local news channel to record the farewell function and personally circulated video footage of her speech from her own phone.

Meanwhile, Naveen Babu’s family has expressed dissatisfaction with the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

At a press conference held at their residence, his brother and wife alleged that the SIT had failed to investigate others who may have been involved in the conspiracy leading to his death.

They reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a legal battle for a CBI inquiry and announced their plans to approach the Supreme Court.

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on the morning of October 15, 2024.

He is believed to have died by suicide after facing public humiliation and corruption allegations made by PP Divya during the farewell function on October 14.

Divya had accused him of deliberately delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Prasanthan for opening a petrol pump in Chengalai, Kannur.