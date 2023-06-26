Does Trinamool Need to Campaign in the Rural Areas

Does the Trinamool Congress really need to campaign in the villages of West Bengal before the Panchayat polls next month? The general perception in political circles is that as far as the rural polls are concerned, the Mamata Banerjee government’s numerous public distribution schemes which have benefitted the rustic electorate immensely, ought to speak for itself and she hardly needs to do much convincing as far as her good intentions are concerned.

But going by the numerous back-to-back campaigning programmes that the party has planned for the next few days until polling begins on July 8, Didi is not taking any chances. Not only has Mamata’s nephew and the All India Trinamool Congress general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee just completed a two-month-long, mostly-on-foot, rural outreach programme during which time he covered almost the whole of the, starting tomorrow, June 27, he will once again tour the remote districts. This time he will focus on the southern part of the state, starting out in Nadia district while his aunt, the chief minister and party chief will take on the northern districts of the state. In fact, she has already travelled to Cooch Bihar district and has began her campaigning today, June 26. But that’s not all. She has personally hand-picked 50 senior party leaders including MPs, MLAs and ministers, to campaign in different areas of the state. They include veteran politicians Professor Saugata Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas, Shobhondeb Chattopadhyay, Swapan Debnath, Dr Sashi Panja.

In an interview t o this correspondent, Prof. Roy indicated that Didi’s policy is: “Don’t be complacent”. “It is important to be constantly connected to the ground,” said Prof Roy. “You cannot lose touch with the people. We have been strengthening our base.”

Indeed, according to political experts, it was “complacency” and “over-confidence” which were the undoing of the 34-year-old CPIM-led Left Front government which lost power to Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly Elections of 2011. “Their eyes and ears were not on the ground,” said veteran Bengal political expert Tarun Ganguly. “After three and a half decades of uninterrupted rule, complacency had set in and the party leaders sitting in the Alimuddin Street office (the head office of the CPIM in Bengal) were found to be oblivious of how the ground was slipping away from right under their feet.”

There are of course, other reasons for Didi’s insistence on keeping the campaigning going in spite of indicators that the rural electorate is quite taken in by her various public distribution schemes, all of which address a set of rudimentary requirements, such as food, health, education, etc. And one such reason is her key rival, the BJP’s growing presence in the districts.

Not only have BJP’s top leaders (including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah) have earlier campaigned in rural areas of the state) and there are more visits planned, but also a section of the electorate itself views that party as an alternative.

“There was a time when we didn’t have any alternatives,” says Sujit Gyne, a Toto driver in Kolkata who is registered as a voter in his village in Bashirhat in the North 24 Paraganas District. “This time there is an alternative and possibly a few would exercise that option because they want to give a chance to the one political party that has not already ruled the state. They want to see what benefits that party can do for the poor people.”

That party political party, of course, is the BJP. The BJP’s two biggest advantages is that it has not ruled Bengal before (and people could want to give it a chance) and the other is that because it also rules at the Centre, people could perceive it to be beneficial for Centre-State relations and for the smoother operating of projects. “We keep hearing that the Central government is not cooperating with the state government (the latter has often accused the former during campaigning that the state’s financial dues have not been paid including those pertaining to payment of wages to workers of the 100-days-rural employment-guarantee scheme),” says Gyne. “Perhaps if the same party ruled both the state and the Centre, it would be better for the poor people.”

This would explain the massive gain in seats and voteshare that the BJP witnessed in the last two elections – the Parliamentary elections of 2019 and the Assembly elections of 2021.

However, according to Dr Roy, the BJP’s gain is not a concern for the Trinamool. “BJP’s communal agenda has not worked in the state.” He points out that the party, for all its, gaining ground, could not defeat Trinamool. “There is no anti-incumbency,” he said.

He said that the exercise in strengthening the ground with the rural programs is has a lot more than just campaigning for the polls next month. It is about testing the ground for the general elections next year and about staying connected to the masses.